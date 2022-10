Fire crew are attending a garage fire at Poraiti, on the outskirts of Taradale. At least four crews were at the scene. Photo NZME

At least six fire crews were on Tuesday afternoon fighting fires reported almost simultaneously in Hawke's Bay.

The first call was received at 2.06pm, with two crews heading to a tractor fire at Te Pohue, about 40km northwest of Napier.

The second was times at 2.07pm with a garage reported ablaze at Poraiti, on the outskirts of Taradale. At least four crews were at the scene.

More to come.