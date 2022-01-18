Fire at Camberley Court Motel on Omahu Road in Hastings

Emergency services have put out a fire at the Camberley Court Motel in Hastings.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said two fire trucks were called to the fire, which started in a unit at the motel on Omahu Rd about 11.15am.
The fire was extinguished at 12.08pm, but firefighters remained at the scene after that to extinguish hot spots, the spokesman said.
There appears to have been no injuries.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
A police spokeswoman said Omahu Rd had reopened in both directions about 11.45am, and police, who had assisted with traffic control, had now left the scene.