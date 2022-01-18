Voyager 2021 media awards
Hawkes Bay Today

Fire at Camberley Court Motel on Omahu Road in Hastings

Emergency services were called to a fire at the Camberley Court motel about 11.15am Wednesday morning. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawkes Bay Today

Emergency services have put out a fire at the Camberley Court Motel in Hastings.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said two fire trucks were called to the fire, which started in a unit at the motel on Omahu Rd about 11.15am.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said it took firefighters about 50 minutes to arrive and put out the main fire, and it appeared no one was injured. Photo / Paul Taylor
The fire was extinguished at 12.08pm, but firefighters remained at the scene after that to extinguish hot spots, the spokesman said.

There appears to have been no injuries.

A police spokeswoman said Omahu Rd had reopened in both directions about 11.45am, and police, who had assisted with traffic control, had now left the scene.