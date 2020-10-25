Fine weather for that Hawke's Bay Labour Day swim before Tuesday change

A surfcaster tries his luck off Whirinaki Rd during the hot Labour weekend in Hawke's Bay. Photo / Paul Taylor

If you're planning a Labour weekend swim and haven't quite got there, Monday is shaping up to be a warm one.

But things cool off as the region heads back to work on Tuesday.

Hawke's Bay wasn't quite the hottest region in the country on Saturday, reaching 24C in Hastings and 22C in Napier, MetService meteorologist Tahlia Crabtree said.

The hottest temperature recorded was Central Otago which was 25C.

Sunday had been forecast to peak around 23C but by 1pm it was already well above with Napier at 26C – a little above the average temperature for this time of year, Crabtree said.

Despite the hot temperatures, a lot of moisture in the air means there have been showers inland towards the ranges and as they drift offshore there is the possibility of some showers later in the afternoon and evening on Sunday.

The warm temperatures and possibility of evening showers are set to continue on Monday.

Labour Day will be a relatively fine morning with temperatures of 24C to 25C forecast for the region, with the possibility of showers and cooler temperatures later in the evening.

A front moving in from the South Island the next couple of days and a southerly change will bring cloud and rain on Tuesday evening.

Temperatures will also be a little cooler with 21C forecast for Napier, 20C for Hastings, 19C for Waipukurau and 22C for Wairoa.

Wednesday will have cooler temperatures again in the upper teens for the region and early rain for much of the region.

Southeasterlies will die out in the morning.