Come on Corporates! Duck-shovers help out any stuck ducks in the hotly contested corporate competition. Photo / Kiri Kirk

What better way to pass some time while awaiting the results of the local body elections than to hang out with a bunch of ducks at the Waipawa Spring Festival, also fondly known as Duck Day.

The festival attracted a record number of stallholders this year, and an estimated record number of festival-goers turned out.

The crowds were out to enjoy the food stalls, the fun and the sunshine. Photo / LABEN Photography

Addi, Deluca and Cooper Hay from Otane trying their luck at a sideshow at the Waipawa Spring Festival. Photo / Paul Taylor

Organising committee member Mark Drake said: "In 2020 we had a big crowd, but this year was even bigger, especially the number of spectators on the river to watch the duck race.

"We had more entries in the corporate duck race — with some from out of the district that brought their own entourage to cheer them on.

Game faces on - the corporate ducks get ready to race. Photo / LABEN Photography

Bardot Wynn, 4, from Tikokino has a good grip on her flying merry-go-round steed. Photo / Paul Taylor

"Of course, the great weather helped. I spoke with a representative of Ronald McDonald House Charities this week and they expressed their appreciation for CHB's amazing support, especially since so many fundraising events were cancelled because of Covid. In 2020 this event raised $10,000 for them. This year I think we will top that."

Infinite Kawana, 3, gets a hand from Kylie Simmons at the sideshows at the Waipawa Spring Festival. Photo / Paul Taylor.

As part of the event, the Ronald McDonald House Art Auction 2022 began on Duck Day and will run for 30 days, auctioning off pieces that have been donated by notable New Zealand artists.

The artwork and a link to the auction can be found here: Art Auction or via a link on the Waipawa Spring Festival AKA "DUCK DAY" Facebook page .

Mark says the whole event was a "good effort from a small committee" and he thanks all the willing helpers who made the day happen.

"We also thank Higgins for digging the duck race channel and Downer for their traffic management."

The Corporate Duck Race was won by Waipawa Primary class of 69, followed by Elsthorpe School Cheese and Quackers. Best dressed was Arty Pants with Police Duck in second.

Many hands help redirect lost ducks as they head downstream in the annual Duck Race. Photo / LABEN Photography

In the traditional Duck Race number 630 came in a clear winner, with number 589 in second place by a beak, from stablemate number 489.

In last place was duck number 1569, who pulled up lame but is expected to make a full recovery.

The Central Hawke's Bay Spring Fling has more events throughout October - to see the full programme got to Spring Fling