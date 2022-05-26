Napier Family Centre CEO Kerry Henderson and social services operations manager Lee Cartwright fundraising outside New World Greenmeadows moments before the Budget 2022 announcement.

With the Government's announcement of its Wellbeing Budget 2022 - A Secure Future, the Regional Building Financial Capability (BFC) services were thrilled to read that this includes an investment of $21 million over two years to support their services for individuals and whānau, says Napier Family Centre CEO Kerry Henderson.

She enjoyed the good news with other regional BFC providers who together felt their pleas for continued funding had been heard.

"We feel our hard work has paid off."

Regional BFC providers have been advocating, together with Tukituki MP Anna Lorck, to retain the current additional level of funding received over the past two years to help meet community need. Napier Family Centre expects the high client needs to be like that seen in their services during and after the 2008 GFC and recession.

"This funding is critical looking forward and will help us meet the need," Kerry says.

Manager of BudgetFirst in Hastings, Kristal Leach, says they are pleased to see the Government has recognised the rising need by middle income families in New Zealand for support with their financial wellbeing.

"Too many families are facing ongoing cost pressures from rising food prices, petrol prices and housing costs."

MP for Tukituki Anna Lorck says local work makes a difference.

"I would like to make special mention to our Hawke's Bay budget service providers who I have worked alongside strongly advocating for ongoing funding support for the vital services you deliver.

"It has made a difference both locally and nationally with Budget 2022 announcing two years more funding. I have seen first-hand the excellent service that is being provided in the region and the ongoing funding will ensure more people get the support they need, especially during these challenging times," Anna says.

This funding will help regional BFC providers to continue supporting locals to manage within their financial means, achieve their goals and learn skills, make better financial decisions, and explore plans that increase income and lower debt.

If you need help to live within your income or are feeling overwhelmed by debt, please visit www.napierfamilycentre.org.nz or call 06 843 7280 to book a confidential and non-judgemental appointment with a financial mentor.