Fiesta of Lights ready to ignite in Hastings

Rob Saker, left, and Iopa Nepe check through light sequences ahead of the opening of Fiesta of Lights. Photo / Warren Buckland

Covid-19 has made a mess of shipping around the world, but the new equipment for the Fiesta of Lights in Hastings arrived ahead of schedule.

The event starts at Showgrounds Hawke's Bay Tomoana on Saturday night, and organiser Te Rangi Huata said he and his team were fortunate everything arrived by ship or plane from the United States of America and China a week before deadline.

"With all the delays around here and there, we've been blessed," he said.

The 22nd Fiesta of Lights begins at 9pm, and new displays include singing trees, illuminated bird puppets and an eight-metre fairy light curtain.

Iopa Nepe, left, and Rob Saker with some of the 350,000 sparkling lights ahead of the start of the Fiesta of Lights. Photo / Warren Buckland

Huata said they have also brought in another 40 of the popular pools of light.

Every night until January 10 from 9-11pm visitors will be able to follow the 1km trail past 56 light displays, featuring a total of 350,000 sparkling lights.

Huata said it takes about 30 to 45 minutes to see it all, and he is grateful the public have supported the event for so long.

"Children that came in 1998 are now bringing their children. We hear that now night after night," he said.

One of the attractions at last year's Fiesta of Lights. Photo / Ian Cooper

Huata said the underlying theme of the Fiesta of Lights is "share the light, ignite the spirit within".

"It just sparks some feeling of happiness in people, where you start forgetting about other things," he said.

Entry to the Fiesta of Lights is $6 each, or free to those under 3 years old.