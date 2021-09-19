Feeling the burn: Hawke's Bay's week set to heat up, with above average temps

A sunny Sunday attracted hundreds to Taniwha Daffodils in Central Hawke's Bay. Photo Ian Cooper

Hawke's Bay is going to be "pretty nice" for the majority of the week, with warmer than average temperatures expected.

MetService meteorologist April Clark said a front is expected to move over the South Island (Te Waipounamu) and rapidly over the North Island (Te Ika-a-Māui) this week.

"This will bring warmer air in the form of northwesterlies, it will be sunnier but a few spots of rain can be expected on Monday. It looks pretty nice."

The temperature in Napier on Monday is expected to be 21C, 20C in Hastings and 19C in Wairoa.

Overnight lows in the cities will range from 5C to 7C on Monday.

Hunter Turton, 2, with mother Sarah, from Dannevirke enjoying the spring sunshine at Taniwha Daffodils on Sunday. Photo / Ian Cooper

Tuesday is expected to be the warmest day, with Napier reaching 22C with an overnight low of 11C, Hastings will reach 21C with an overnight low of 9C, and Wairoa is expected to reach a high of 20C with an overnight low of 8C.

Clark said the average for both Napier and Hastings for this time of the year was 17C, so temperatures were expected to hover approximately three to four degrees above average for the first half of the week.

"Overnight lows will be warmer as well, compared to the average for this time of the year.

"Another low starts to get closer on Wednesday to Thursday, bringing unsettled weather."