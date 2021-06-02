Voyager 2021 media awards
Fatal Raupunga car crash victim named

The person who died at the scene of the crash in Raupunga in May has been named. Photo / NZME

The woman who died after a crash after on State Highway 2 in northern Hawke's Bay in May has been named by police as Pahikohiko Tamati.

Tamati, aged 75, was from Onekawa, Napier.

She died after being involved in a two-car crash in Raupunga on May 23.

Two others involved in the crash, a male in his 70s and a male in his teens, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

An Eastern District Police spokeswoman said enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

"Our thoughts are with her whānau and loved ones," she said.