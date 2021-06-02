Fatal Raupunga car crash victim named

The woman who died after a crash after on State Highway 2 in northern Hawke's Bay in May has been named by police as Pahikohiko Tamati.
Tamati, aged 75, was from Onekawa, Napier.
She died after being involved in a two-car crash in Raupunga on May 23.
Two others involved in the crash, a male in his 70s and a male in his teens, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
An Eastern District Police spokeswoman said enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.
"Our thoughts are with her whānau and loved ones," she said.