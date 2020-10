The pedestrian who died after a crash on the Hawke's Bay Expressway, Hastings, has been named as Steven Karena Timu. Photo / File

The pedestrian who died after an accident on the Hawke's Bay Expressway, Hastings, has been named as Steven Karena Timu.

Emergency services were called to the crash on State Highway 2, just south of York Rd, about 11.20pm on October 17.

The 56-year-old, who was from Hastings, died at the scene.

"Police extend our sympathies to his family and friends," a police spokeswoman said.

An investigation into the circumstances of the tragedy are ongoing.