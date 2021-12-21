Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Farm plans: Tararua tree initiative not giving 'accurate' picture

5 minutes to read
Sally Drylands planted a quarter of her farm in trees. Photo / Leanne Warr

Sally Drylands planted a quarter of her farm in trees. Photo / Leanne Warr

Hawkes Bay Today
By Leanne Warr

An initiative to mitigate climate impacts led by Tararua District Council has concerned some farmers who say they're already part of a similar programme.

Farmers and other stakeholders attended a workshop last week where an

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.