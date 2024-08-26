The Hawke’s Bay Tui are poised for a critical moment in the hunt for a second consecutive Farah Palmer Cup national women’s rugby championship semifinal in a home-ground Battle of the Bays match in Hastings on Saturday.

The match against Bay of Plenty comes with the Tui place third in the seven-team premiership, with seven competition points after just two matches, comprising two bonus points for scoring four tries or more and getting within seven points when beaten 36-32 by Counties Manukau at McLean Park, Napier, on August 17, and five from beating Northland Kauri 43-20 and again scoring four tries or more at the park on Friday night.

The Tui scored eight tries to four, the first to halfback Kahlia Awa, which with a conversion to first five-eighths and captain Krysten Cottrell made it 7-0 after eight minutes, but, ahead 12-10 at halftime the Tui were down 20-17 with 16 minutes gone in the second half.

No 8 Jaimee Robin scored a try in each half, and Cottrell landed four conversions, but there were no successes with the boot for the Northland goalkickers.

Tui coach Sione Cherrington-Kite conceded some frustration with the ascendancy not being gained earlier, and the Tui not getting the “fast starts” he hopes for, but with only minimal injury issues he’s looking forward to further improvement on Saturday, when he also hopes there will be good support at the Mitre 10 Hawke’s Bay Regional Sports Park.