Family Works Hawke's Bay delighted at new building after seven months

Family Works Hawke's Bay service manager Pam McCann and social services general manager Mary Wills at the new Lyndon Rd offices. Photo / Ally Bell

After seven months of being without a dedicated building, Family Works Hawke's Bay (FWHB) has secured a new premises, giving the team a better place to deliver services to clients.

FWHB, part of Presbyterian Support East Coast, supports children and families facing challenges and crisis through services such as social work, counselling, parenting programmes and family violence prevention.

They were evacuated from their Hastings CBD premises in Heretaunga House seven months ago due to earthquake risk.

During this time about 42 staff worked from PSEC's head office at Hillsbrook in Havelock North, from home, or in shared office space and the food bank was operated from a staff member's home.

"The team have coped really well with the sudden move and the space constraints of accommodating everyone in Hillsbrook. We've very much enjoyed having our Family Works team with us under one roof," PSEC CEO Sanja Majstorovic said.

Two new Hastings premises have now been secured at 104 Lyndon Rd and office space in St Andrew's Church Hall over the road.

Family Works is also leasing office space in the St Andrew's Church Hall. Photo / Ally Bell

The Lyndon Rd space will undergo some painting, a tidy-up and refreshing of outdoor signage.

A new harakeke will also be planted in the front garden as it is part of the family works logo - "a smaller but very important symbolic gesture".

PSEC social services general manager Mary Wills says they are "delighted" to have the new spaces and "so excited to have the Family Works team back in central Hastings".

"Our social workers, counsellors and educators will be reconnected, with easy access to the police, the courts and other NGOs. Most importantly, we will be better placed to deliver services to our clients."

New offices will mean easy central Hastings access for clients and their families and being in the justice precinct makes it easier for Family Works to contact and work alongside other organisations.

The 42 staff will be able to work together again and develop programmes and new initiatives in two permanent sites.

The food bank will be moved from the staff member's home and stored where the social workers will have easy access, targeting the families Family Works is supporting.

"We're co-ordinating with Hastings District Council and other food banks and food providers in the region to make sure we complement each other's work."