Family returning to Napier to mourn loss of 11-year-old Mateo

A grief-stricken Napier family is returning home to farewell 11-year-old son and brother Mateo Deveraturda, who died after a fortnight-long fight for his life against symptoms that started as a “routine flu”.

In a social media post, the family said it was “a very hard time as we grieve the loss of our boy Mateo”.

They asked for time and privacy to navigate the coming days.

They said the St Patrick’s School pupil would be returning to Napier on Thursday and family would share details about further arrangements as they were available.

“We sincerely thank you for your support and prayers during this difficult time,” they said. “We appreciate your understanding and respect for our wishes.”