Napier schoolboy, 11, dies after what was thought to be ‘routine flu’

Napier schoolboy Mateo Deveraturda, 11, died in Auckland's Starship Children's Hospital.

A Napier family and school community are in shock after the death of a much-loved young pupil who became ill and died in Auckland’s Starship Children’s Hospital.

A fortnight ago, Mateo Deveraturda, a pupil of St Patrick’s School in Napier, had what began as a “routine flu” which quickly escalated, leading to him being taken by his parents to the doctor, from where he was taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital and then flown to Auckland.

A Givealittle page was started recently to support the family while they were in Auckland to be at Mateo’s bedside.

On Thursday, a message was posted on St Patrick’s School’s Facebook community page announcing their “deep sadness” at the loss.

“After becoming very unwell, Mateo was taken to Starship Hospital, where he was surrounded by love and care. Our thoughts and prayers are with his whānau at this time. We also hold his little brother, Montiel, especially close in our hearts,” the post said.