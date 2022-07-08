Maungarongo (Ron) Te Kawa at the Woodville Art Gallery. Photo / Leanne Warr

Ron Te Kawa reckons he never had a Plan B in his career.

"I never saw myself doing anything else," the Woodville fabric artist and educator said.

The fabric artist will be holding classes in Dannevirke next month in making Whakapapa quilts, through Tararua Reap.

Maungarongo (Ron) Te Kawa, Ngāti Porou, moved to Woodville with his parents in 1974.

He started school at Woodville Primary and went on to Tararua College.

"I'm really proud that I went to those two schools."

He said it put him in good stead to stand up with the best in the world, and it certainly has as his work is world-renowned.

As a youth, he won an arts award.

"They lined us all up on stage and were reading everyone's bio. There was a big flower arrangement with toi toi."

Te Kawa said he had gone with no expectation of winning and had been "dragged there by the hair".

He recalled shifting toward the flower arrangement, only for his name to be called out.

The money he won through the award got him a sewing machine and he left Tararua for Wellington where he began knocking on doors.

Within three days he found a job working for a costume hire shop.

Te Kawa has lived in a number of places including Canberra, Auckland and Christchurch, but decided to return to Woodville about 10 years ago.

"I love living here. If I got to choose the motto it would be like 'Woodville: It's for people who don't like crowds.' That'll get them down here."

He liked the fact that he had the freedom to do something a little different from everyone else through living in Woodville.

"I get to go around different art schools in places all around the country and I notice that everyone's influenced by each other, but because I'm here, and I've got different influences, my stuff's completely different."

Te Kawa said he also didn't feel bound by tradition - tikanga, because he was off his traditional land.

"For me as an artist, there's less rules here in Woodville, and I can just be myself."

One of Ron's quilts, called Poi E. Photo / NZME

He was exhibiting some of his works at a gallery in Auckland when one of the editors of Viva Magazine happened to visit.

They loved it so much they stopped by afterwards to talk to Te Kawa about a shoot they were doing with Lorde (Ella Yelich-O'Connor) who was going to be a guest editor for the magazine.

His quilt, Pūrerehua, seemed to resonate with the singer as it was all about taking risks and listening to your heart.

A scathing article had been written about Lorde's te reo Māori album and Te Kawa wanted to support her.

He recalled one teacher who he said took a risk in teaching her students Māori.

He had another teacher, Maisie Palmer, who had quite an impact on him.

"She was really encouraging, always had compliments."

She also gave him his first look at what was done in a sewing studio.

She went on to win a Kotuku Māori fashion award and four years later, Te Kawa would be a finalist in the Benson & Hedges fashion awards.

"I acted like I belonged there. I wasn't shy, people accepted me."

He said the reason he felt so at home there, as the only Māori, was because Maisie had already been there.

"She had already blazed a trail so it was just normal for me to be there."

Te Kawa believes that artists have to love all the bits they do.

"Even the mistakes and the unpicking. How often does life give you a second chance?"

Mayor Tracey Collis with Ron Te Kawa, was talking to him about his plans for a trip to Norway. She was keen to promote the idea of a sister city with Norsewood. Photo / Leanne Warr

Other than the upcoming workshops, Te Kawa was also making plans to visit Norway next year.

Whakapapa Quilts was a course helping people to explore their whanau's journey and their whakapapa.

"We're all there to learn from each other."

The course starts on August 3 and will be held at the Bible Chapel in Burns St, Dannevirke.

Those interested in taking part should register through Tararua Reap.