Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Exposed to the elements after Madam Dog drags me downhill - Wyn Drabble

Hawkes Bay Today
By Wyn Drabble
4 mins to read
Unlike this dog, Wyn Drabble's Madam Dog did not get to enjoy a swim after pulling her owner over,

Unlike this dog, Wyn Drabble's Madam Dog did not get to enjoy a swim after pulling her owner over,

OPINION

Currently my mobility is seriously impaired and any sort of forward progress is slow and painful. Madam Dog is to blame.

Attaching her to the short lead, the one with the over-the-nose restraint, would

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today