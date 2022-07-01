This month the Hastings council is hosting a Soils Symposium to discuss how valuable soils of the Heretaunga Plains can best be protected while still enabling the region to grow. Photo / Supplied

This month the Hastings council is hosting a Soils Symposium to discuss how valuable soils of the Heretaunga Plains can best be protected while still enabling the region to grow. Photo / Supplied

The Hastings District Council and Hawke's Bay Regional Council are hosting a symposium on soil protection this month.

The open Soils Symposium will discuss ways to protect valuable soils of the Heretaunga Plains while still enabling the region to grow.

A Hastings council Significant Resources of the District report states the Heretaunga Plains cover 5 per cent of the Hastings district and include some of the most fertile soils in New Zealand, and also containing a large aquifer.

These resources, combined with the favourable climate, make this area highly suitable for many intensive horticultural, viticulture and agricultural uses.

The district council and Hawke's Bay Regional Council are organising the "community conversation" to highlight the value of the plains and the competing demands on the land.

Speakers at the symposium will range from soil scientists and iwi to environmental planners and producers, and will discuss the value of the taonga that is the Heretaunga Plains and potential impacts, such as development and climate change.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said it is essential for the right balance between the district's ongoing development requirements and the need to protect the fertile growing soils.

"The produce grown on our land is the key driver of our local economy and is of huge importance to the region," Hazlehurst said.

The Hastings council is embarking on its future development strategy and regional spatial plan to guide long-term decision-making.

"The kind of conversation we are having at this symposium will help inform us as we prepare to go through that process," the mayor said.

Producers will tell their stories of the value of the plains to growers, and planners will discuss the framework they use for decision-making on land use and development.

The event is open to residents, farmers, scientists, planners, developers, community groups, and individuals interested in learning more.

The Soil Symposium will be held at Functions on Hastings, Toitoi Hawke's Bay Arts and Events Centre, on July 15, 10am to 4.30pm.

Although entry to the event is free, there is a limited number of seats.

The Hastings council suggests people wishing to attend should email Alicia Poszeluk at aliciap@hdc.govt.nz to secure a spot.