Exotic sheep on display at Wimbledon open day

Seventy or so of these Hokonui sheep remain in the wild, with efforts being made to ensure their survival. Photo Supplied

This Sunday will see the resumption of farm open days at Brian Hales' property at Wimbledon.

From 10am to 2pm the public will be welcome to visit his farm, Nga Maunga a Tame, and see exotic sheep being shorn by Richard Welch and Alan Clarke's shearing gang.

Among the sheep to be shorn will be Swiss Valais lambs, hopefully producing a 7-inch staple, popular with wool spinners and knitters. These will be shorn at noon.

Several rare and exotic breeds will also be shorn including Arapawa Island sheep.

A heritage breed, these were the first sheep to come to New Zealand, being released on Arapawa Island by Captain Cook. Now, there are several flocks of these sheep on the mainland.

Last year the Rare Breeds Conservation Society of New Zealand sent a survey party to Arapawa which identified 100 Arapawa sheep surviving in their natural environment.

However, 50 of these were rams. The society is supporting the existence of the breed in this natural habitat.

Campbell Island sheep, another heritage breed, will also be shorn. There are only three small flocks in New Zealand and they have all been exterminated from the subantarctic Campbell Island. These sheep demonstrate the ability to survive in extremely cold conditions.

Because of these factors the Rare Breeds Conservation Society has taken action and last year it harvested fertilised embryos from these sheep and placed them in storage.

Campbell Island sheep can survive in extreme cold and harsh conditions under self care management.

The Rare Breeds Conservation Society will this year harvest embryos from Hokonui sheep. Fewer than 100 of this heritage breed remain.

Hales says there are many stories about the Hokonui district in the deep south.

"While it is usually impossible to separate fact from myth they all have a common theme involving early Gaelic settlers."

Hales has five of these sheep and they will be shorn at the open day.

Wool from rare and exotic breeds will be shorn with some being made available.

Many breeds of sheep will be shorn and visitors will be welcome to experience first hand the unique characteristics of the individual breeds.

Commentary will be given throughout the shearing with audience participation encouraged.

Smoko will be complimentary. Entry is free to the property at 6509 Route 52 Herbertville.