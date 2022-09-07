The juniors were nervous novices but keen and cute. Photo / Dave Murdoch

It was all gold and orange at Ruahine and Districts School when it held its traditional Daffy Day celebration recently.

Senior students got right into the swing of Daffodil Day. Photo / Dave Murdoch

The day encourages children to dress in the bright colours of spring, donating $1 for the opportunity as a contribution towards the National Cancer Society's Daffodil Day Appeal.

Ruahine and Districts School makes it a real celebration, each class having the opportunity to parade the outfits down a catwalk in the centre of the assembly hall.

This year every child dressed in spring colours as well as all of the staff, and the school managed to raise $308 for the Cancer Society.