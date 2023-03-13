Essential freight to start moving between Napier and Taupō on Tuesday

One of the initial areas of damage on State Highway 5 between Napier and Taupō, in Esk Valley. Photo / Warren Buckland

Highway freight will start moving between Hawke’s Bay and areas north when State Highway 5 between Napier and Taupō opens to limited-traffic convoys on Tuesday – a month to the day after it was closed by Cyclone Gabrielle.

While the highway from Eskdale to Taupō remains closed to general traffic - with 32 damage sites identified from significant slips and washouts to minor dropouts - national highways management agency Waka Kotahi NZTA will facilitate one piloted convoy for limited essential freight from Taupō to Napier, leaving Taupō at 7am, and the first out of Hawke’s Bay leaving Napier at 4pm.

The convoys will operate for four days, the start times and directions alternating from day-to-day, and Waka Kotahi says it’s limited to freight vehicles of limited size with critical need to access or leave Hawke’s Bay.

It says it expects the convoys to take 2.5-3hrs between Eskdale and Taupō, a route where most of the damage is between Eskdale and Te Pōhue.

But NZTA expects delays about the Mohaka River bridge between Te Pōhue and Te Harōto, with traffic management in place at the bridge, which was has been a part of the Hawke’s Bay northern lifeline for 60 years and which during the convoys will be permitted to carry just two trucks at any one time.

The road conditions will be reassessed after each convoy, and NZTA warns convoys could be cancelled at short notice.

No announcement has been made about highway use next week, nor in the future other than that it is hoped it will be able to be used by the general public by the end of this month.

Hawke’s Bay Road Transport Committee chairman and regional councillor Martin Williams says the most urgent aspect of the roading network is to get access open, and is pleased with the progress on State Highway 5, although the reopening of access between Napier and Wairoa on State Highway 2 is still thought to be two to three months away.

He said there are daily updates for members on the progress with the roads, but Waka Kotahi NZTA is also working at pace working on the longer-term possibilities to build a more sustainable network for the future.