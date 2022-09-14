Victorious Eskview Blues United women's division one team with coach Tony Bartlett (left) and assistant coach Hayden Henderson (right).

by Brenda Vowden

brenda.vowden@nzme.co.nz

Tony Bartlett has a simple motto for next year's footy season — "Keep winning as someone's always planning to beat you". And this year, no one did.

Tony has been coaching the Eskview United Blues women's division one team for the past three years and in that time the team has won the league twice. But he is not taking all the credit.

"Hayden Henderson, my assistant coach, has really enjoyed coaching this group. The main reason we've been so successful is the team's attitude to succeed and learn more about the game to improve their skills."

Tony says he is very happy for the team.

"We were first three years ago, second last year and now another title. I am so delighted to be so consistent. The women's game is growing all the time and we have made some amazing progress over the last three seasons."

He says a standout this season for the team has been Sarah Hollis in goal, who has recently been selected as a guest player for Auckland United in the up-and-coming Napier City Rovers under-19s tournament.

"She was scouted from her impressive display at her secondary schools tournament held in Taupo. Auckland United is one of the biggest clubs in the country. This team has just won the Kate Sheppard Cup, the equivalent of the men's Chatham Cup."

He says another win for the team was when Central Football decided to split the league.

"This has been a good move because for the last two seasons some teams have had to deal with heavy defeats, which has pushed people away from the game. It has improved the league immensely in both divisions."

Tony says having a more competitive league has meant his team's focus has been on consistency.

"It's hard to motivate players in games when the result is known before playing. This season we have played our opposing teams four times each, so you get to know each other's tactics and strengths. We hope next year another team will come into the competition, which will make the league even stronger."

He believes his team punches above its weight.

"We won with a very good style of football. We have played from the back from our keeper and have scored an impressive 75 goals, conceded only 15 and have three ladies in the top three of the competition."

Captain Nancy Reed was the top goalscorer in the league with 19 goals, her co-striker Briar Cloke chimed in with 15 goals and Jess Harvey had an impressive season in front of goal with a total of 11 from her position in midfield, Tony says.

"Jess has been a massive signing from fellow club Taradale AFC this season."

The team went on to beat Port Hill, Rangers, Havelock North Wanderers and Taradale AFC, finishing the season with a 14-point win.

"After last year's second place we were very focused on winning the title, but did not expect to win by a clear 14 points. That is a real testament to the desire and spirit of this team."

After coaching men's teams for many years, his transition to women's football has meant a change in coaching style.

"I'm providing more skills-based training and tactical awareness, with the main focus being as professional as possible on and off the field, and enjoying the game we play. We have reaped the benefits of this and I believe we can improve even more."

With many mums on the team, practices are one night a week, with games played on Sundays.

"I have to give the utmost credit to all our players for their commitment to the season as it's not easy for them running a family and playing sport."