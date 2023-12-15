Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Eskdale War Memorial Church: Hundreds at Esk Valley’s cyclone-damaged church for Christmas service

Mitchell Hageman
By
3 mins to read
Almost a year after the devastating floods bought on by Cyclone Gabrielle a church has been reborn. Eskdale Church hosted its first service carol singing since being inundated with flood water and silt. Video / Warren Buckland

Voices rang out from a small church in Esk Valley on Wednesday night as a congregation held its first full interior service since Cyclone Gabrielle ripped through Hawke’s Bay.

It has been

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today