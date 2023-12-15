Voices rang out from a small church in Esk Valley on Wednesday night as a congregation held its first full interior service since Cyclone Gabrielle ripped through Hawke’s Bay.

It has been a long journey for many in the small community, who, despite their own cyclone journeys, have spent months making efforts to repair the flood-hit Eskdale War Memorial Chruch.

The church itself is somewhat of a miracle, remaining structurally intact despite the devastation around it. It has been described as the heart of the community and was one of the first places people looked to as a symbol of hope.

“We knew we were kind of at the stage where we could start to accommodate people,” trustee Linda Paterson told Hawke’s Bay Today.

“There was a point where I thought we were never going to get it done and I was feeling really down. Now I think, ‘We are going to get there’.”

About 100 people gathered at the Eskdale War Memorial Church on Wednesday for a Christmas service. Photo / Warren Buckland

Months of hard work had gone into restoring the church and there was a fair bit of organisation involved from some talented community members to make the Christmas service achievable.

The heavy pews had to be fixed in time and brought back into the building, and the altar and altar rail needed work.

“We had lots of volunteers cleaning everything out and tidying everything up,” Paterson said.

“We had a bit of a run-up to the finish line. It’s not the final finish line but the first hurdle; there’s still quite a bit to do.”

She said the hall was packed with locals and friends from across the region and beyond, with roughly 100 people in attendance.

Many had been affected by the flood and others had been previous residents of the area.

“A friend of mine from Hāwera saw my livestream and commented just how many young people were there.”

The pews were in and the pulpit was ready for the community gathering. Photo / Warren Buckland

Rikki Reed, who clung to a tree for hours during the February 14 storm and subsequently and selflessly played a crucial part in the area’s recovery, was there with his son Parker, who lit a candle.

Brian Yule, who used to be on the church board and has been a lifelong Esk Valley community member, lit another candle.

There were readings from Martha Taonui, of the Hawke’s Bay Clean-Up team, and a resident and board member who lost her house in the floods.

“It didn’t matter if you weren’t religious,” Paterson said. “The church is just a part of the community and a place where people come together and feel like they are part of something.

“It’s been a focal point for the community because it’s still standing.”

The singing and the community spirit were highlights of the night, she said.

“People didn’t care if they were good singers or bad; they just ripped into it and it was fantastic having an orchestra as well.

“Everyone wanted to stay. Nobody rushed off.”

A beautiful candle-lighting ceremony was part of the proceedings. Photo / Warren Buckland

Mitchell Hageman joined Hawke’s Bay Today in late January. From his Napier base, he writes regularly on social issues, arts and culture, and the community. He has a particular love for stories about ordinary people doing extraordinary things.