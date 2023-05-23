Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Still here, still working, still together: The stunning recovery of the Esk Church

Mitchell Hageman
By
4 mins to read
(From left): Warwick Marshall, deputy chairman of the Eskdale Church board of trustees, Gavin Lilley, Linda Paterson, Mike Stuart and Rikki Reed in front of the Eskdale War Memorial Church in Esk Valley, Napier. Photo / Warren Buckland

(From left): Warwick Marshall, deputy chairman of the Eskdale Church board of trustees, Gavin Lilley, Linda Paterson, Mike Stuart and Rikki Reed in front of the Eskdale War Memorial Church in Esk Valley, Napier. Photo / Warren Buckland

The clang of the Eskdale War Memorial Church bell rang loud on Tuesday morning, as if to say, “I’m here, I’m still standing”.

And it is, despite the devastation that decimated most of the Esk

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today