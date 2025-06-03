Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Engineering firm strips doors off Pūkaha aviary after $245,000 bill unpaid for months

By Mary Argue
RNZ·
5 mins to read

Pūkaha Mt Bruce National Wildlife Centre has issued an urgent plea for financial help. Photo / Pūkaha National Wildlife Centre

Pūkaha Mt Bruce National Wildlife Centre has issued an urgent plea for financial help. Photo / Pūkaha National Wildlife Centre

By Mary Argue of RNZ

An aviary at a wildlife sanctuary in financial strife has had its doors stripped in a stoush over an unpaid bill for almost a quarter of a million dollars.

Pūkaha Mt Bruce National Wildlife Centre on the border of Tararua and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today