The Cornwall Park Cockatiels can really spread their wings and take flight in the newly upgraded aviary. Photo / Warren Buckland

Cornwall Park’s aviary upgrade is complete, with its residents enjoying having more space and extra interactive features.

The tropically bright and colourful mural on the outside of the aviary now matches the colourful birds that call Cornwall Park’s attraction home.

Visitors to the facility will be able to see the birds in a much-enhanced habitat, including new plantings, enclosures with more space for free flight, and more nesting boxes that encourage breeding. There is also a new misting spray system to help keep the birds cool in summer.

In addition, new concrete has been laid throughout and the netting replaced around the entire structure improving views into the enclosures.

Yoko Shiraga of Hastings holding daughter Tamaki, 2, with son Kota, 5, at the updated Cornwall Park bird aviary. Photo / Warren Buckland

Local mum of two Yoko Shiraga, who often brings her young kids to the park, said the aviary looks a lot better than it used to and it was really good to see it upgraded.

Along with new drainage, water features and bird feeders, the team has also repaired parts of the structure damaged by trees during Cyclone Gabrielle.

Along with birds the aviary has 15 red-eared slider turtles, who have called Cornwall Park home for so long that the Hastings District Council is unsure of how old they are.

During the aviary upgrades the turtles got treated to a new “beach” to provide a more natural egg-laying area.

Red-Eared terrapin turtles are a much-welcomed addition to the upgraded Cornwall Park aviary. Photo / Warren Buckland

The budgies and red-rumped parrots have been moved into the enclosures previously occupied by the corella and cockatoo, who were rehomed in 2020.

The facility has been adorned with a colourful mural by local artist Brandon Blair of Crimson Flower and new signage has been installed.

A new shade cover will eventually be added to replace the pergola that was destroyed in Cyclone Gabrielle, along with new seating.

The project has been guided by Massey University’s Pauline Njiman and Martin Steer who have provided expert advice on how to create an environment that’s best for the health and wellbeing of its inhabitants.

Local firm Topline Contracting carried out the work on the upgrade, with Habitat Biodiversity & Pest Management Ltd supplying plants. Pak’nSave also regularly provides fresh fruit and vegetables for the birds.

The crew behind the aviary upgrades; from left, Brett Nelson (Recreation Services) David Morrell (Topline Contracting), Brandon Blair (Crimson Flower LTD), Carl Webber (Topline Contracting), Robbie Julian (Hastings District Council), Harris Solomon (Topline Contracting), Harold Wilson (Topline Contracting). Absent: Ryan Duthie and Karl Nielson (Topline Contracting).

The Cornwall Park aviary project has been in the works since 2019 when Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst and the Hastings District Council consulted with the community about the future of the attraction, as part of a wider Reserve Management Plan consultation on Cornwall Park.

There was a strong response from the community, who wanted it retained but with an enhanced environment for the birds.

“We’re very happy to have this work now completed and to have created a better environment for the birds and turtles.

“The aviary has long been a popular destination within our wonderful Cornwall Park and it’s exciting to have the new improved space up and running for local and visiting families to enjoy,” Hazlehurst said.



