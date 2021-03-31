End for Pahiatua Westpac Bank 1899 until 2021

Westpac Bank in Pahiatua closd its doors for the last time on April 1. Graffiti was applied to all three bank sites the week before.

Pic: BTG050321BANK1 Caption: All three major bank sites in Pahiatua were targeted with a graffiti attack a week ago - Westpac(pictured), BNZ and ANZ.

Pic: BTG050321BANK2 Caption: The former site of the now closed ANZ Branch in Pahiatua was targeted with a graffiti attack.

Pic: BTG050321BANK3 Caption: The BNZ Branch in Pahiatua is closed and suffered a graffiti attack.

Sidebar: 132 years loyal, and now they close the bank on us - Nicky Ellingham.

By Steve Carle

No family was sadder to see the Westpac Bank close its Pahiatua branch on April 1 than the Ellinghams.

Jessie, the daughter of Craig and Nicky Ellingham from Makairo, became the fifth generation member of the family in 2002 to become a client of Westpac Trust with an account being opened for her at 12 weeks old.

Bush Telegraph, Tuesday, June 11, 2002: "Dick and Lee (Jessie Lee) Ellingham were among the bank's earliest clients when the branch opened as the Bank of New South Wales.

"Their son Selwyn and his wife Pete (Catherine) continued as clients as did their son and daughter-in-law. Dick and Lorna, Craig and Nicky carried on the tradition and have already introduced their baby Jessie to the bank."

Current bank manager Mark Booth, said the bank opened in 1899 and records show that the Ellinghams were banking there from the beginning.

"We are fifth generation members of Westpac - 132 years loyal, and now they close the bank on us," said Nicky Ellingham.

All three major bank sites in Pahiatua were targeted with a graffiti attack a week ago - Westpac, BNZ and ANZ.