Empowering change in family harm situations

Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Inc. Te Kura co-ordinator Nicosia Webster (second from left) networking at the conference in Wellington.

Ruth Wong is Director of Smart Services & Communications Advisor at Ngāti Kahungunu

OPINION

Te Kura is a Ngāti Kahungunu approach to Whāngaia Ngā Pā Harakeke, which is a New Zealand Police initiative that encourages collaboration with iwi and other agencies to reduce family harm within Māori communities.

On May 29-30, iwi workers throughout the country attended the annual National Family Violence Conference to gain insight and improved techniques in the way they respond to family harm, the challenges whānau face, and solutions to supporting whānau wellbeing.

This year the conference was held in Te Whanganui-a-tara at the Tākina Wellington Convention and Exhibition Centre. Attendees felt nurtured, encouraged, involved and refreshed. At the conference, they had time-out spaces, counselling and mirimiri.

Te Kura operates on the principle of holistic support, recognising that addressing family harm requires complex approaches. This includes providing access to culturally responsive services such as counselling, legal advice and health services tailored to the specific needs of Māori whānau. By integrating these resources into their initiative, Ngāti Kahungunu endeavours to create a safe and nurturing environment where families can heal and thrive.

Our role as an iwi is to support our Māori service providers, ensuring they are not only equipped but able to provide the necessary support to whānau in need.

“Attending gave me the opportunity for learning, networking and the sharing of innovative ideas in responding to family harm,” Nicosia Webster, Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated Te Kura co-ordinator, said.

“The conference gave us time to reflect, re-energise and look at setting goals for ourselves going forward. One of the great reflections of the conference was the theme of the event which focused on empowering change.”

In a significant stride towards addressing one of society’s most pressing issues, the Te Pūtake 2024 Aotearoa/NZ National Family Violence Conference stands as a beacon of hope and progress. The conference’s primary objective was clear: to explore innovative strategies and interventions aimed at preventing family violence and supporting those affected. With a focus on both prevention and intervention, the conference brings together policymakers, researchers, practitioners and community leaders who are at the forefront of this complex issue