Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Emma Jensen relishing the rise of the Black Ferns

Hawkes Bay Today
By Hamish Bidwell
3 mins to read
The Black Ferns have taken a long road to get the country behind them, says Emma Jensen. Photo / NZME

The Black Ferns have taken a long road to get the country behind them, says Emma Jensen. Photo / NZME

Emma Jensen once feared there would be no Black Ferns.

For whatever reason, the team felt they were looked upon as a luxury, rather than a necessity.

Far from being valued by New Zealand Rugby

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today