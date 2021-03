Emergency services were called to the crash at 12.20pm. Photo / File

Emergency services are responding to a three car crash on Omahu Rd.

A police spokeswoman said both police and ambulance were notified of the crash at 12.20pm.

Five people have minor injuries, she said.

The crash occurred near the hospital between Karaitiana St and McLeod St.

Traffic is backing up and drivers can expect delays, the spokeswoman said.