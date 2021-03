Emergency services were called to a two car crash near Te Awa, Napier, just after 8am on Thursday. Photo / File

Two people have moderate injuries after a two car crash that trapped one person near Te Awa, Napier.

The crash was reported near the intersection of Ellison St and Marine Pde shortly after 8am, with ambulance and police also in attendance.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said two firefighting crews from Napier had to extricate one person from one of the cars.

St John's Ambulance paramedics were in attendance and treating two patients with moderate injuries.