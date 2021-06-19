Emergency services called to surface flooding in Napier and Hastings

Emergency services were as at 1pm on Sunday responding to a number of reports of surface flooding in Napier and Hastings as heavy rain continues to fall across Hawke's Bay.
A heavy rain watch is in place for the hills of Wairoa, and parts of Central Hawke's Bay and Tararua District.
MetService has advised that a period of heavy rainfall is expected until 3pm Sunday in the twin cities with accumulations possibly approaching warning criteria.
High tide is at 1.22pm.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Rain in Central Hawke's Bay is expected to ease from the north this afternoon.
The rain watch for Wairoa remains in place from Monday at 6am until Tuesday at 10am.
MORE TO COME