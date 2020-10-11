Election could throw up some 'delicious outcomes' for Kahungunu

Ngahiwi Tomoana is chairman, Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated. Photo / Supplied

COMMENT

The 2020 general election for Ikaroa-Rāwhiti could throw up some delicious outcomes or the Labour Party juggernaut could chug on through our rohe.

The debates between the three candidates, the incumbent member, Meka Whaitiri and her challengers, Heather Te Au Skipworth for the Māori Party and Elizabeth Kerekere for the Green Party, have been astonishingly diverse, supportive and creative.

Meka has advocated for the electorate and list vote which is standard fare for Labour Party candidates but she is already guaranteed into Parliament through her high list position.

Heather advocates for the electorate vote and concedes that Meka will already be in, in which case both her and Meka can represent our area with greater strength.

Liz Kerekere for the Greens has asked at each meeting for the list vote only and she is number nine on the Greens list as the next MP to enter Parliament if they get one extra seat, which could throw up the scenario of three representatives from Ikaroa-Rāwhiti sitting in Parliament post-October 17 election.

While it seems like a delicious outcome, politics never works like that, however we implore, urge, and demand all of those on the roll to go and have your vote and exercise your say, to try craft an outcome that you might think is beneficial to you.

Our three candidates who have discussed, debated, parried and thrust with good humour, with whānaungatanga and with incredible support for each other.

This can flow on through into Parliament if the odds are with the three candidates succeeding, however, the odds will always favour the incumbent.

But it has demonstrated to all that there is real leadership in our area, there is real kaupapa-driven enthusiasm, and there is a diverse strength among our candidates who are standing to represent us, physically, bodily, whānau, and through our communities as well.

Each individually can do a good job. They all collectively, can do an outstanding job. But unless you have your say, this is all theory and all hypothetical and kōrero noiho.

Please whānau, if you're registered on the Māori roll or not, please go and vote. Voting is open now. If you haven't voted now, hurry up! Kia tere! Have a say on who you want to represent us in our area.

Ngahiwi Tomoana is chairman, Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated