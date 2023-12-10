Eketāhuna turns out for parade

The town of Eketāhuna kicked off Christmas festivities being first cab off the rank with its Christmas parade.
Held on a grey Saturday, the rain held off, allowing locals to fully enjoy the experience of seeing the floats as they did a double circuit in the town’s main street.
Santa led the parade on a John Deere ride-on mower and even Barbie made an appearance.
The biggest hit of the parade was Old Reliable, the vintage Dodge fire engine, driven by volunteer firefighter Terry Carew.
Terry says driving the 1917 truck, with its history at Hunterville, made the Christmas parade “all that more special”.
“It was a fantastic experience driving the truck. One memory that I will cherish and definitely a tick off the bucket list.”
Terry gave both a community and personal “thank you” to Bruce Hutton from Woodville, “who gave us this great opportunity”.
“I just hope he didn’t get too wet on the way home.”
Margaret Drysdale, of the organising committee, says it was a busy day, but “great just the same”.
“We are grateful to all stallholders, the people who made floats and those who come and make it all work, the keen and loyal locals [and] the general public.”
She also thanked those on the committee who helped make the day a success.