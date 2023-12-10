Eketāhuna turns out for parade

Clive Bickerstaff and Jules Burt having a laugh while on a tandem bike. They were helping to keep things running smoothly for the market stalls and the Christmas parade in Eketāhuna. Photo / Leanne Warr

The town of Eketāhuna kicked off Christmas festivities being first cab off the rank with its Christmas parade.

Even the town's Kiwi dressed up for the occasion. Photo / Leanne Warr

Held on a grey Saturday, the rain held off, allowing locals to fully enjoy the experience of seeing the floats as they did a double circuit in the town’s main street.

Santa on a John Deere ride-on lawnmower. Well, at least he won't have to worry about picking up after reindeer. Photo / Leanne Warr

Santa led the parade on a John Deere ride-on mower and even Barbie made an appearance.

Eketahuna's volunteer fire brigade with Terry Carew in Old Reliable. Photo / Leanne Warr

The biggest hit of the parade was Old Reliable, the vintage Dodge fire engine, driven by volunteer firefighter Terry Carew.

Terry says driving the 1917 truck, with its history at Hunterville, made the Christmas parade “all that more special”.

“It was a fantastic experience driving the truck. One memory that I will cherish and definitely a tick off the bucket list.”

Terry gave both a community and personal “thank you” to Bruce Hutton from Woodville, “who gave us this great opportunity”.

“I just hope he didn’t get too wet on the way home.”

Margaret Drysdale, of the organising committee, says it was a busy day, but “great just the same”.

“We are grateful to all stallholders, the people who made floats and those who come and make it all work, the keen and loyal locals [and] the general public.”

She also thanked those on the committee who helped make the day a success.

Old Reliable leads the way in front of the St John health shuttle. Photo / Leanne Warr

It looks like Santa's got a different mode of transport. Photo / Leanne Warr





Pukaha came along. Photo / Leanne Warr

Barbie made an appearance, along with Ken. Photo / Leanne Warr