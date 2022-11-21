EIT | Te Pūkenga Bachelor of Nursing Scholarship recipients Lisa Halbert (left), Alexi (Lexi) Sewell, Emma Stuart, Elizabeth Wood, Kylie Tipoki, Ella Jamieson and Freya Hodgson (not pictured).

Seven promising Bachelor of Nursing students studying at EIT | Te Pūkenga have been awarded scholarships.

The recipients were acknowledged at a special ceremony in front of friends and whānau this month.

Lisa Halbert (Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Ngāti Maniapoto) and Kylie Tipoki (Ngāti Kahungunu) were each awarded a Rapai Pohi Māori Nursing Student Scholarship.

For 55-year-old Lisa, who is in her first year, the scholarship will help her follow her dream of becoming a nurse and providing quality care for people.

“It is a significant part of my studies paid for, which I am so grateful for, and it has made me more determined to succeed, because by giving me the scholarship, it shows that they have faith in me.”

Kylie, 42, says she feels very privileged to receive the scholarship.

“Not only is it going to help financially support me, but it has also empowered me to conquer and succeed within the Bachelor of Nursing. So, it has given me more of a push.”

First-year Bachelor of Nursing students Emma Stuart and Ella Jamieson were awarded the Noeileen Isaacs Scholarship.

After a tough few years financially due to Covid-19, 22-year-old Emma says the scholarship will enable her to continue on her path to becoming a nurse, without any added financial pressures.

Ella, who is from Central Hawke’s Bay, says she is very grateful to have been awarded the scholarship.

Elizabeth Wood, who’s in her second year, won the Dianna Lewer Memorial Award for Excellence in Mental Health Nursing.

Having previously shied away from mental health nursing, Elizabeth says a placement in community mental health changed her perception and made her want to continue in that area.

“It completely changed how I am going to be nursing for the rest of my career,” the 19-year-old says.

“Receiving a scholarship like this means a lot; it means that I have been recognised and appreciated, which is nice.”

Third-year student Freya Hodgson won the United Friendly Society Scholarship for Excellence in Pharmacotherapeutics.

“I was excited when I found out I had received it, because pharmacology has been one of my favourite areas of study. To be acknowledged for something that is a special interest to me is very encouraging.”

The Head of School Scholarship went to Alexi (Lexi) Sewell. The koha for this new scholarship was donated by the head of school, Associate Professor Dr Denise Blanchard.

“I am very thankful to be receiving this award, and I would like to give a special thank you to everyone involved in co-ordinating the Bachelor of Nursing,” the second-year student says.

“I’d like to give a special thank you to my lecturers for being so supportive towards me and for making this degree such an enjoyable experience.”

EIT | Te Pūkenga Bachelor of Nursing programme co-ordinator Katherine Williams says it is important to celebrate the success of their students.

“This year, special attention has been made to revitalise and to re-energise our scholarships for the Bachelor of Nursing.”

As a result, they had a high number of applications for the five scholarships, which were open to students already enrolled in the degree.

“The calibre of applicants was extremely high and made shortlisting difficult.”

First Year Bachelor of Nursing lecturer and EIT graduate Tiara Williams was also once a recipient of the Rapai Pohi Māori Nursing Student Scholarship.

“It is just amazing to see them all progress,” she says.









This is a Public Interest Journalism funded role through NZ On Air







