Sue Blackmore was disappointed the EIT Ideaschool had been targeted again.

Blackmore didn’t want to speculate why it kept happening or how many people were involved.

She said students were given access to certain areas on the weekend, but there was no access to where the break-in occurred.

“It was a very aggressive way of getting in and there was damage to the space to get into it - this was someone very determined.”

On June 7, the Ideaschool was broken into resulting in the loss of an estimated $20,000 worth of equipment.

EIT executive director of operations Glen Harkness said two Canon digital cameras each with two lenses, one Makita cordless plunge saw with two 18v batteries, and two Bernina sewing machines were taken.

“The equipment stolen was used for teaching across the school and by staff for research.”

He said at the time of the first break-in EIT “rarely had premises broken into”.

Blackmore said there had been an increase in security and was disappointed that it had happened again.

“Each time the offender triggered security alarms it was captured on CCTV around the place.”

Both instances are being worked through with insurers and the damage to the premises was fixed.

“We are just keeping on going and picking ourselves up and moving ahead,” Blackmore said.

A police spokesperson said a scene examination was conducted, and inquiries are ongoing.

