Eileen Mary holds Cultural Day

Tom and Peter sang How Great Thou Art, with help from volunteers.

By Dave Murdoch

With a very multi-cultural staff it made sense to Darlene Amboy, manager of Eileen Mary Residential Home, to hold a day to showcase different cultures. It has become an annual event which has just been held for the third time.

Children from Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Tamaki Nui a Rua entertained the residents just before lunch, singing their waiata.

After lunch staff from India, the Philippines, Tonga, the Cook Islands and Samoa dressed in national dress to perform for the residents in a concert attended by Tararua Mayor Tracey Collis and Deputy Mayor Erana Peeti-Webber along with the residents' invited friends and relatives.

Tom Kamura was MC and he with Peter Tairea and friends added Maori culture, and Scottish tunes started and ended the concert.