Eight-year-old on the run with native tree mission

Eight-year-old George Fisher will be running every trail of Te Mata Peak raising money to plant native trees in the park. Photo / Supplied

At 8 years old George Fisher is already passionate about biodiversity and the environment.

He will be doing his part to make a difference this Sunday, running every trail of Te Mata Peak – 19km long and 1km vertical gain - to raise money for native trees to be planted in the area.

He has already raised more than $570 through his Givealittle page, enough to donate at least 57 plants to the Te Mata Peak Trust.

George has always been passionate about nature and the environment and being home schooled he has been able to nurture this.

Once a week he goes to education programme Nature Connect and has recently completed video series Earth School by TEDed.

"I just like anything to do with the environment.

"I like spotting electric cars when we're out and about and we do bush walks and I like seeing all the native trees and stuff like that, and I also wanted to raise money for native trees, so thought I'd do this. And mum told me that I can do this."

George hopes people will turn out to support him along the trails on Sunday, but will be running regardless of who is there. Photo / Supplied

The idea came about after he and his parents ran the Outfoxed Backyard Ultra in Te Awanga last year which raised funds to plant native trees on a 400-hectare coastal farm.

Mum Nicole says since then he wanted to do something to get more native trees planted and after some brainstorming, he thought about putting on an event and his Te Mata Peak run idea was born.

As a frequent visitor to Te Mata Park, George felt it fitting to focus his fundraising there.

His parents are proud of him for following his passion and dad Mark reckons there will be a whole grove in Te Mata Park thanks to George.

In preparation, George has been running 5km as part of the Napier Harriers Tuesday Tune-Up and a local park run. The other day, he ran 15km.

On the day he will be running with his parents and hopes people will come and support him along the trails, but will run regardless of who shows up.

George will begin running at 9am on Sunday, April 11. Those who wish to donate can do so at https://givealittle.co.nz/fundraiser/georges-te-mata-peak-run-for-native-trees.