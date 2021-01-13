Eight bikes stolen from shipping container at Hastings school

Police are calling for witnesses after eight bikes were stolen from Hastings Intermediate School, Akina. Photo / Supplied

Eight bicycles have been stolen from a shipping container on the grounds of a Hastings school.

Police said thieves targeted a container on the grounds of Hastings Intermediate School on Monday and Tuesday night.

A police spokeswoman said at least eight children's bicycles have been stolen from the school on Hastings St South, Akina.

Eastern District Police are urging anyone with information on the whereabouts of the bikes to contact police on 105 and quote file number 210113/5655.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Hastings Intermediate School, which opened its doors in 1954, has a total of 427 students.

The school has been contacted for comment.