Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Editorial: Time for the rubber to meet the road for Hawke's Bay skid lovers

Chris Hyde
By
3 mins to read
Skid marks all over Camberley in Hastings after a weekend of burnouts in January. Photo / NZME

Skid marks all over Camberley in Hastings after a weekend of burnouts in January. Photo / NZME

OPINION:

The only thing more annoying than the squeal of a burnout on a public road is the high pitch of those who want a legal place to do them.

Another long weekend has rolled

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today