The institute also recently announced just over 40 job losses as it prepares for that new era in 2026.

Advertising for a new chief executive for EIT has now begun, with applications open until October 20.

Eastern Institute of Technology's main campus in Napier. Photo / NZME

Collins has ruled himself out from applying.

He was in charge for 18 years up until the merger in 2022, helping the institute become one of the top polytechs or institutes of technology in the country.

“My heart and passion for EIT remain just as strong as when I was there as CEO, but due to personal family circumstances, I myself will not be seeking a return to the EIT CEO role.”

However, he said he would continue in an advisory role, and supported EIT’s return to independence.

“It was a discouragement to watch the previous reforms tracking towards a highly centralised approach with meaningless large regions.

“So, I fully support the Government’s goal of standing EIT back up and returning to regionally-led governance, decision making and sense of local ownership.”

He said while Cyclone Gabrielle in 2023 had a significant impact, including extensive flooding to the Taradale campus, he was confident EIT could “once again stand to be one of NZ’s leading institutes of technology”.

He said the new CEO would have his full support.

EIT operations lead Glen Harkness said the appointment process for the new CEO was being led by the Tertiary Education Commission.

“As announced by Minister Penny Simmonds, EIT will return to independence at the start of 2026, and we look forward to the appointment of a chief executive who will lead us into this next exciting chapter.”

The job advertisement did not include a wage bracket.