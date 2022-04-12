Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay TodayUpdated

Easter bonanza in Hawke's Bay: Region opens for event-full weekend

4 minutes to read
A big crowd is expected at Hastings Racecourse on Saturday. Photo / NZME

A big crowd is expected at Hastings Racecourse on Saturday. Photo / NZME

Hawkes Bay Today
By Gary Hamilton-Irvine and Doug Laing

A_HBT18087513.JPG A big crowd is expected at Hastings Racecourse on Saturday. Photo / NZME
A_WB140520NPRLEVEL22.JPG Australian travellers can return to the region from this week. Photo / Warren Buckland

A combined Easter service, family events and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.