Easter bonanza in Hawke's Bay: Region opens for event-full weekend

A big crowd is expected at Hastings Racecourse on Saturday. Photo / NZME

A_WB140520NPRLEVEL22.JPG Australian travellers can return to the region from this week. Photo / Warren Buckland

A combined Easter service, family events and a raft of sporting events are on the cards this long weekend which also marks the return of overseas visitors.

Businesses hit hard over Covid are licking their lips at the prospect of increased visitor numbers - boosted by the return of Australian travellers and some big events.

The border reopened on Wednesday to vaccinated Australians and New Zealand will also move from the "red" traffic light setting to "orange" on Thursday ahead of Easter.

That means the likes of hospitality venues and indoor events and gatherings no longer have a cap on the number of people allowed inside, such as at bars, cafes, restaurants, and places of worship like churches.

Hawke's Bay Tourism chief executive Hamish Saxton said he expected a gradual increase in overseas visitors throughout the rest of the year, beginning with Australian visitors eligible to arrive for Easter.

He said there was a lot of rebuilding to do for the local tourism economy and Australian visitors historically contributed a lot of spending.

"During 2019, international visitor spend was worth $166.4 million to our region's economy, with roughly a third of that ($51.7 million) coming from Australia."

One of the big events this weekend will be a public Easter service in Hastings CBD from 11am on Friday, organised by a combination of local churches.

"It is about coming together as one and blessing our city," co-organiser Henare O'Keefe said.

He said there will be a gathering at Albert Park at 11am which will be followed by the national anthem and a short walk into Hastings CBD for a combined service from 11.30am onward - which will include music and food and talks and a stage will be set-up.

Meanwhile, one of New Zealand's oldest race days will have its biggest crowd for at least a couple of years as the Hawke's Bay Cup is run at the Hastings Racecourse on Saturday, with the first race at 12.25pm and last race at 4.36pm.

The Hawke's Bay Cup was first run about 162 years ago and it has a storied past in the region.

Hawke's Bay Racing chief executive office Darin Balcombe said the club's hoping for a good "roll-up" crowd in what was shaping as possible ideal conditions.

In 2018, Napier City Council decided to give retailers the option of trading on Easter Sunday, which has also been taken up in the Wairoa district.

Napier City Business Inc says many businesses in Napier CBD will be open on Sunday again this year.

"Hawke's Bay is a fast-growing popular tourist destination and with Easter this year being at the start of the school holidays there is an expectation that we will be inundated with locals and visitors looking for something to do over the long weekend," Napier City Business Inc GM Pip Thompson said.

Adore Collection owners Sally and Steve Holyer said they would be open.

"With many visitors coming to the region, if we want to be seen as a forward-thinking, modern city, then we have to be open," Sally said.

Key events this Easter weekend

Friday:

11am: Public Easter service in Hastings CBD (starting at 11am at Albert Park, before walk to Hastings CBD at 11.30am for service)

2pm: Napier City Rovers in action at Bluewater Stadium

3pm: Hawke's Bay premier club rugby competition begins (five games at various venues)

5pm: Meeanee Speedway's East Coast Champs meet.

Saturday:

7.50am to 9am: Flaxmere Park Run

8.30am to 12.30pm: Napier Urban Farmers' Market, Clive Square, Napier

10am to 2pm: Hastings Hoppiness family event and activities, Albert Square, Hastings

11.30am to 5pm: Hawke's Bay Cup at Hastings Racecourse

5pm: Meeanee Speedway's East Coast Champs meet.

Sunday:

Morning: Easter Sunday services at local churches

8.30am to 12.30pm: Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market, Showgrounds Hawke's Bay, Hastings.

Monday:

10am to 3.30pm: NZ Cross Country Motorcycling Championships Round 3, 1500 Weber Rd, Dannevirke

2pm: Napier City Rovers in action at Bluewater Stadium; Havelock North Wanderers in action at Hastings Sports Park.



All weekend:

Anderson Park in Napier hosts fair, circus, magic show (daily from 9am to 5pm)

Hop Hop Hastings CBD Easter Egg Hunt (daily from 10am to 6pm, go online for info)

Toyota Optimist and Starling National Championships at Napier Sailing Club

NZ U21 Golf Croquet Championships at Heretaunga Croquet Club, Havelock North.