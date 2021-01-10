Duncan Dixon takes national golf croquet singles title at Heretaunga

Duncan Dixon plays a shot with fellow finalist Joshua Winter watching on. Photo / Ian Cooper

Eight days of golf croquet at the Heretaunga Croquet Club in Havelock North concluded on Sunday with Duncan Dixon of Canterbury claiming the national singles title.

Dixon defeated fellow Cantabrian Joshua Winter 7-6, 6-7, 5-7, 7-1, 7-5 to claim his ninth win at the New Zealand Championships since 2002.

Winter had won the doubles title with Levi Franks over the first three days at Heretaunga, and also finished runner-up in the national handicap singles association croquet last November.

Joshua Winter (left) couldn't overcome fellow Cantabrian Duncan Dixon in the national golf croquet singles final. Photo / Ian Cooper

Logan McCorkindale of South Canterbury and Manawatū-Whanganui's Paul Kaiser finished third equal by mutual consent, while Helen Reeves of Hawke's Bay came fifth.

Hawke's Bay's Ian Brown took out the Plate competition with a 10-9 win over Jason Hodgett of South Canterbury.

The 27 competitors in the singles and 14 pairs in the doubles came from the aforementioned regions as well as Wellington, Taranaki, South Taranaki, Thames Valley, Auckland and Northland.