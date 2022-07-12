Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Drug users advised to check after Tararua District resident linked to fentanyl overdose cases

4 minutes to read
Illegal fentanyl is safely handled and contained. Photo / Getty Images

Illegal fentanyl is safely handled and contained. Photo / Getty Images

Hawkes Bay Today
By Leanne Warr

The NZ Drug Foundation is hoping to educate people on fentanyl after it was linked to several overdoses, with one case in Tararua

Thirteen people were treated for an overdose of fentanyl - one in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.