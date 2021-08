The driver was taken to hospital by rescue helicopter with suspected spinal injuries. Photo / NZME

A driver has been flown to Hawke's Bay Hospital in a serious-to-moderate condition following a crash on SH2 near Norsewood.

The crash occurred when the vehicle hit the barrier around 7.25am on Tuesday, a police spokesperson said.

No other vehicles were involved.