Drink-drivers appear in Dannevirke court

A number of drink-drivers have been dealt with in Dannevirke District Court.

A man who had been having celebratory drinks with friends was surprised at his breath-alcohol reading, Dannevirke District Court was told.

Clifton Renata Rangi Hunia, 43, was stopped on James St on September 6 and recorded a breath-alcohol level of 746 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath.

Counsel Nigel Hewat said it was Hunia's fourth charge of drink-driving, although his last court appearance was in 2009.

Judge Jonathan Krebs noted Hunia's previous breath-alcohol levels were also high.

Judge Krebs said if Hunia had consumed another glass of whatever it was he had been drinking he would be in Interlock territory.

"And you don't want to be there," Judge Krebs warned.

Hunia was sentenced to 100 hours' community work and disqualified from driving for a

year.

Being half a glass over the limit proved to be expensive for Robert Joseph Stewart, 37.

He was stopped by police at Oringi on October 10 and recorded a breath alcohol level of 457 mics.

Counsel Alan Cressey said it was Stewart's first drink-driving offence and it was a low reading.

"He said he had been having drinks with friends. He was only slightly over the limit."

Judge Krebs agreed, saying Stewart was probably half a glass of beer over the limit, however, despite having a lengthy record it was 12 years since his last offence, which was driving while disqualified.

Judge Krebs said he would impose the minimum sentence of 40 hours' community work and also disqualified Stewart from driving for six months.

At an earlier court hearing, a Dannevirke man facing his third or subsequent drink-driving charge was at the other end of the scale in terms of his breath-alcohol reading.

Richard Alan Gray, 39, recorded a breath-alcohol level of 1341 mics when he was stopped by police on August 30 on Dannevirke's High St.

Counsel Nicola Graham said it was 13 years since Gray's last drink-driving conviction, but it was a very high reading.

She said, to his credit, Gray had self-referred to alcohol and drug counselling services and was active in the community as he carried out a lot of volunteer work.

Judge Bruce Northwood said to Gray he expected he was a little disappointed to be back in court.

"The only convictions you have had are for drink-driving so your alcohol use is something you need to look at."

He sentenced Gray to 200 hours' community work, saying this was a little on the high side but Gray's reading was very high.

He was also sentenced to nine months' supervision, ordered to undertake any counselling, programme or treatment as ordered by Probation and disqualified from driving for a year and a day.

Also appearing before Judge Northwood was Michael Douglas Christison, 34, who recorded a blood-alcohol level of 120 50 milligrams per 100 millilitres after being stopped whole driving on High St.

Judge Northwood said Christison was a first-time drink-driver and he had not been in trouble for more than 10 years.

He told police he went for a drive after having an argument with his partner.

"It was a moderate blood-alcohol reading, but I suspect you are disappointed that after 10 years you are in court."

Judge Krebs fined Christison $500 and $130 court costs and disqualified him from driving for six months.