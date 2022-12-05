Te Kaahu and Arahi will finish off the Small Hall Sessions for the year. Photo / Supplied

The Small Hall Sessions have had a wonderful year, delighting more than 100 audiences with the finest musical acts from Aotearoa and beyond.

Creator, curator and chief bottle washer Jamie Macphail has come up with a very special double bill to finish off the season with a flourish.

Te Kaahu is the latest evolution of Theia, a musician whose range is equalled only by her talent.

“Where previously she made bold alt-pop under her given name, Te Kaahu sees her delve into dreamy, nostalgic waiata held together with an unmistakable sense of mana running through everything she does,” Macphail says.

Her debut album Te Kaahu O Rangi received critical acclaim at home and abroad, hitting No 1 in Canadian CKUA Radio Network’s Top 30 Album Chart. She has achieved nominations for Best New Artist in the Rolling Stone NZ Awards, for whom she also recorded a live session; Best te reo Māori Album in the Waiata Māori Music Awards; Best Alternative Artist in the upcoming Aotearoa Music Award; was a top three finalist for a Silver Scroll; and is being considered for a Grammy in 2023.

“All these accolades are well deserved. The beauty of Te Kaahu’s recorded works transform to a mesmerising live act, her ethereal and powerful vocals backed up by some of Tāmaki Makaurau’s best musicians.

“Representing the revival of Māori language and culture, Te Kaahu pays tribute to her tūpuna wāhine with stunning vulnerability.”

Arahi is an artist who has earned a special place in Hawke’s Bay’s heart, and who is making waves on the national music scene. He recently launched his debut EP, The Revelator, with a big band theatrical extravaganza exalted as Hawke’s Bay Arts Festival’s grand finale on the Toitoi stage.

“From that dizzying high, this tour offers a chance to see this thoughtful, heart-filled artist in a completely different way. Pared back, armed with only his guitar and soul-wrenching vocals, Arahi’s superb presence takes centre stage for what promises to be a captivating performance, perfectly suited to the intimate setting,” Macphail said.









Details

Wednesday, December 7, Whakatu Community Hall

Thursday, December 8, Waimarama Memorial Hall

Friday, December 9, Porongahau Memorial Hall

Sunday, December 11, Haumoana Pavillion

Doors open 6pm. Music starts at 7pm. Supper and bar available.