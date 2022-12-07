The new cycleway has been proposed for Tennyson St as a connection to Napier CBD. Photo / NZME

A plan to extend Napier’s cycleway system into the CBD has received a mixed reaction, with a business owner questioning how it will work in a busy thoroughfare.

Government funding has been allocated for a new cycleway along Tennyson St, which will stretch about 500 metres between the traffic light intersections of Milton Rd and Wellesley Rd.

There is currently no cycleway along that stretch of road.

It is one of the busiest parts of Napier, with three supermarkets, the bulk of the city’s fast food outlets and two petrol stations in close proximity, in addition to Clive Square and Memorial Square, the homes of regular community events.

The project will likely link up with an existing cycleway along Kennedy Rd which heads out to the city’s west.

The Napier City Council says it is yet to consult with the businesses along Tennyson St about the project, which was announced at the start of this week.

Government funding to the tune of $2.7 million has been allocated for the project, as well as improvements to other cycleways in the city.

The owner of Retail Systems HB, who did not want to be named, said the proposed project outside his business on Tennyson St had potential.

“It’s a great idea, but I don’t quite understand where it will go and how it will affect a fairly busy road, particularly around [this part of Tennyson St] where there is not a lot of room.”

Napier will be getting a new cycleway close to the CBD. Photo / NZME

He said it would seem something would have to be removed along Tennyson St to make room.

“With the two lanes both ways, are we going to lose one of those lanes or the footpath?”

The project - known as the Western Gateway-Tennyson St CBD connection project - is likely to include cyclist-only signals, cycle-lane barriers and at least one roundabout, according to a council statement.

Council transportation team leader Robin Malley said the project was in its early stages.

“It is still early days, so Council is yet to finalise its plans for engaging with local businesses and the wider community, and exactly when this will happen.”

In relation to roundabouts, he said: “At this stage, we’re still working through the options.”

The design will be refined over the next few months, and it is hoped to be completed by 2024.

Cycle-lane improvements will also be made to sections of Lee Rd in Taradale, and to Kennedy Rd for the section adjacent to Anderson Park, Greenmeadows.

The funding is part of the Government’s $350 million Transport Choices package aimed at encouraging more people to ditch their cars and lower emissions.