What: Legally Blonde

Where: Theatre HB

When: June 18 to July 2, 7.30pm Tickets at iTicket.co.nz

Reviewed by Keith Russell

Legally Blonde is sparkly and fabulous.

Based on the novel and film of the same name, it wasn't until it opened in the West End that it reached its award-winning potential and has maintained its popularity ever since.

Director Emma Smith has done herself proud with her version of Legally Blonde.

Nicole Brebner, who played the lead female role of Elle, handled the complexity of the part with ease.

The talented actor captured her audience in an emotional grip, while her singing was strong with good projection.

Kayleigh Purvis was committed in the role of Paulette, her characterisation added and emphasised her singing talent, especially in the song Ireland.

Amberley Gibson as Vivienne was controlled in her role and if you want to hear a talented voice listen to her sing in the "finale", as well as the Legally Blonde Remix.

Ashleigh Eddington as Brooke had intense energy, her routine in Whipped into Shape was tiring just to watch and to sing so effortlessly was impressive.

While the female roles lead this show, Antonio Della Barca and Will Utley were confident in their respective roles.

I struggled with Andrew Clibborn as Professor Callahan, who from his opening number portrayed his character as a villain, losing much of the surprise twist at the end.

For a small stage the set was versatile, impressive choreography by Corrinne Bowery aided by her visual costumes and the sound and lighting were at the correct level.

One cannot finish without mentioning the "doggy" characters in the show. It is true what they say - never go on stage with an animal.

Ticket sales speak for the popularity of this production with only two performances left with tickets available, so to avoid disappointment, snap them up before it's too late.