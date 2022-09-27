Dogs get space while birds get protection

Walking the dog in Ahuriri, Napier. The Port Beach West area is now off-limits. Photo / File

Dogs are ending up with extra space to run around amid extra steps to protect wildlife around the Ahuriri estuary.

Dolbel Reserve, in Taradale, Sturms Gully, on Mataruahou (the Napier Hills), and reserves beside Tamatea and Prebensen Drives have been included as off-lead dog exercise areas, in a review of the Napier City Council Dog Control Policy and Bylaw that comes into effect on Saturday.

At the same time, the Council has extended the dog-prohibited area around the estuary (Te Whanganui-a-Orotū) and added the Watchman Road Reserve and the council-owned area at Port Beach West, Ahuriri, as dog no-go areas in the interests of protecting birdlife.

It's also introduced a seasonal restriction to the dog exercise area between Bay View and Westshore to better protect nesting birds.

Council city development manager Paulina Wilhelm says the changes have been made to ensure dogs can enjoy a good life, while also taking into consideration the safety of endangered wildlife at Te Whanganui-a-Orotū.

"For many people, dogs form an integral part of family life and offer companionship to their owners, particularly to the elderly," she said. "Walking the dog provides an important means of exercise for many owners and contributes to health and wellbeing generally."

Signs will be installed in the next few weeks at areas affected by the changes, and dogs on-lead only are permitted in other public areas other than designated prohibited areas and dog exercise areas.

It was the first council review of the policy and by-law. Submitters included the Department of Conservation, Hastings District Council Animal Control, Napier Port, NCC Parks and Reserves, NCC Animal Control, The Friends of the Estuary, Save the Dotterels and the Dog Training Club.