Through the tunnel and lining up the next jump ... speed is one of the elements of the jumpers competition. Photo / Supplied

If you're looking for something a little different this weekend, and you're not averse to a bit of speed, fast cornering, jumps and a heap of talent, you might like to take a look at the dog agility jumpers competition at Waipukurau's Russell Park on Saturday and Sunday June 11 and 12.

The two-day competition is the Central Hawke's Bay Champ Jumpers event run by the Central Hawke's Bay Dog Training Club and it has attracted entries from more than 150 trainers and 300 dogs from both the North and South Islands - including some of the country's elite competitors.

The club developed from a dog obedience club started in the 1990s and has expanded to include training and competing in dog agility, jumpers and Rally O - different aspects of agility and obedience training that include obstacles, jumps, tunnels and tasks, many completed against the clock.

There are classes for all stages of training from beginners upwards, as well as classes for all heights of dog - from chihuahuas to great danes.

This weekend's event is a jumpers competition - with the essential ingredients being jumps, tunnels and speed. Dogs compete in their size group, in up to five courses in three levels - from Jumpers C to the elite Jumpers A.

All the dogs competing have been trained through basic obedience and agility up to competition level, which takes many hours of commitment and dedication but adds an extra level of enjoyment and closeness to the bond between owner and dog, says CHB DTC president Julie Goodwin.

"It's a great family sport, a lot of fun - there is a section for junior dog trainers including camps for young trainers. Some of the juniors compete against the adults and beat us," Julie says.

There are prizes and rosettes up for grabs, with the top prizes being Top Dog Overall and the Beth Oliver Rosette for Best CHB Dog.

There are goodies for spectators as well including a raffle, fundraising sausage sizzle, catering and coffee.

All are welcome to come and watch the event. Spectators' dogs must be on a leash, but spectators are encouraged to "unleash" in the form of cheering, applause and encouragement, directed of course towards the CHB club members - Team Orange.

Anyone finding themselves inspired to give it a go can ask any of the orange-clad CHB club members or check out CHB DTC on Facebook.